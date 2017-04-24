WWE NXT Star Has a Baby Boy (Photo), Chris Jericho Adds All of Kansas City to The List, Elias Samson on Raw (Videos)

Elias Samson Appears on Raw

WWE NXT star Elias Samson, who has been “drifting” past the cameras on Raw since the Superstar Shakeup edition of the show, made another appearance on Raw tonight as seen below:

Chris Jericho Adds All of Kansas City to “The List”

As seen in the video below, Chris Jericho added all of Kansas City to “The List” after Raw went off the air tonight:

NXT Star and Fiancee Have a Baby Boy

WWE NXT star Roderick Strong has announced on Instagram that he and his wife, MMA fighter Marina Shafir, had a baby boy tonight: