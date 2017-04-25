Rollins Says He Will Match Joe’s Intensity At Payback (Video), What Should Bischoff & Goldberg Discuss?

Rollins Says He Will Match Joe’s Intensity At Payback

WWE has released the following exclusive video on-line featuring Seth Rollins commenting on his upcoming match with Samoa Joe at WWE Payback:



What Do You Want To Hear Bischoff & Goldberg Discuss?

Last night during RAW it was announed that Eric Bischoff’s guest on tomorrow’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling will be former WWE & WCW World Heavyweight Champion Goldberg.

I am currently running a poll on Twitter asking fans what they would like to hear Eric Bischoff and Goldberg discuss on tomorrow’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling:

What do you most want to hear @EBischoff & @Goldberg talk about this Wednesday on #BischoffOnWrestling? #RAW — Nick Hausman (@WZRebel) April 25, 2017

