A Look At The Destructive Rivalry Between Braun & Roman

WWE has released the following video on-line from RAW last night taking a look at the destructive rivalry between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns:



WWE Wins Shorty Award For YouTube Presence

WWE has been awarded the 2017 Shorty Award for Best YouTube Presence: