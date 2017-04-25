News for Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live: Shinsuke Nakamura To Kick Off the Show, Charlotte vs Naomi, Tag Team Beat The Clock Challenge, More

WWE has shared the following Quick Hits preview points on WWE.com ahead of tonight’s episode of Smackdown Live:

On Charlotte challenging Naomi for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship:

Charlotte Flair certainly knows how to make a first impression. Following her arrival on SmackDown LIVE via the Superstar Shake-up, Charlotte immediately zoned in on SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi as her first target. The two Superstars had a tense exchange which quickly turned into a non-title contest on the April 18 episode of SmackDown LIVE. Commissioner Shane McMahon decreed that if Flair won, she would receive a SmackDown Women’s Championship Match. And after a hard-fought contest, Naomi found herself bowing to The Queen with Charlotte picking up the victory and earning the title opportunity tonight. Is the GLOW about be overshadowed by a royal tint? Find out tonight when Naomi defends Team Blue’s prestigious prize on SmackDown LIVE.