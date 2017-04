UK Champ Tyler Bate Defends Against Gallagher Tonight

WWE has uploaded the following video on-line taking a look at WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate’s title defense tonight on NXT against Jack Gallagher:



What Was Last Night’s Smackdown Dark Match?

Last night’s dark match main event following the Smackdown and 205 Live tapings saw Shinsuke Nakamura take on Dolph Ziggler.

Nakamura won the bout with the Kinshasa.