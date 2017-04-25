Eric Bischoff on How Vince McMahon Convinced Him to Join WWE, Why He Turned Down WWE’s First Offer, His Last Interaction with Matt Anoa’i

Eric Bischoff guested on AfterBuzz TV’s Lilian Garcia: Making Their Way to the Ring and opened up about his father who was paralyzed, that the WWE called him one year before Vince and why he turned them down, the funnest segment he ever did in the WCW and WWE, why he didn’t want his son to wrestle, his biggest contributions to WWE, how bullying was a part of his life and he ended it, his last interaction with Rosey and more. Below are some interview highlights along with the entire interview in the included video player:
On why he turned down WWE’s first offer:
On how Vince McMahon convinced him to join WWE:
Read Also: Eric Bischoff Breaks Down The WWE Network’s Influence On Jinder Mahal’s New Push; WWE’s Expansion In India
On what Vince asked him on the phone:
On his last interaction with Matt Anoa’i:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?