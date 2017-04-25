Do Jeff Hardy’s Past Wellness Policy Violations Carry Over to His Current WWE Run?, Hardy Uses the People’s Elbow (Video), Karl Anderson

Do Jeff Hardy’s Past Wellness Policy Violations Carry Over to His Current WWE Run? Numerous fans have been asking whether or not Jeff Hardy’s past WWE Wellness Policy violations carry over to his current WWE run. Hardy has had 2 violations of the company’s Wellness Policy in his career, and according to the Wellness Policy, which you can read an excerpt from below, those violations remain on Hardy’s record: “Any WWE Talent, who leaves the WWE for any reason with a first or second violation on his/her record, will maintain said violation count on his/her record from the time he/she departs WWE until the time he/she returns, if ever, to the WWE.” It should be noted that WWE’s Wellness Policy does have a “Redemption Program”, outlined below, which can remove a prior Policy violation. It is unknown whether or not this has been done in the case of Jeff Hardy: D. REDEMPTION PROGRAM A WWE talent who has “two” violations under the Policy may, subject to Medical Director approval, enter the Redemption Program. The Redemption Program is an eighteen (18) month process that requires the following: An initial assessment conducted by the Medical Director (or, as the case may be, an addiction specialist recommended by the Medical Director) who will analyze the addiction related issues and health related concerns then being experienced by the WWE Talent, develop proposed treatments, therapies and/or support programs that may assist the WWE Talent in managing these issues/concerns and determine initial entry date for the WWE Talent into the Redemption Program; Compliance with the assessment recommendations made by the Medical Director (or, as the case may be, an addiction specialist recommended by the Medical Director) for the duration of the eighteen (18) month program; Mandatory unannounced follow-up testing as set forth in Section 8(C) (1) of the Policy; and No violations under the Policy for eighteen (18) consecutive months after initial entry into the Redemption Program. Upon successful completion of the Redemption Program, the WWE Talent shall request the PA, with the approval of the Medical Director, to delete one (1) of the two (2) violations of record for such WWE Talent. In the event the PA determines in favor of the request, the violation record for such WWE Talent will then be amended to reflect the reduction of a violation leaving the WWE Talent with only one (1) violation under the Policy. Karl Anderson Following WWE Raw last night, Karl Anderson Tweeted the following on his WWE Payback Kickoff match with Luke Gallows against Enzo and Cass: I guess they haven’t got the message yet…..

WWE has released the following video, featuring Jeff Hardy eyeing an upset against The Rock by stealing his signature People's Elbow on Raw on April 7th, 2003: