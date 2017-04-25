Do Jeff Hardy’s Past Wellness Policy Violations Carry Over to His Current WWE Run?, Hardy Uses the People’s Elbow (Video), Karl Anderson

Do Jeff Hardy’s Past Wellness Policy Violations Carry Over to His Current WWE Run?
Numerous fans have been asking whether or not Jeff Hardy’s past WWE Wellness Policy violations carry over to his current WWE run. Hardy has had 2 violations of the company’s Wellness Policy in his career, and according to the Wellness Policy, which you can read an excerpt from below, those violations remain on Hardy’s record:
It should be noted that WWE’s Wellness Policy does have a “Redemption Program”, outlined below, which can remove a prior Policy violation. It is unknown whether or not this has been done in the case of Jeff Hardy:
Karl Anderson
Following WWE Raw last night, Karl Anderson Tweeted the following on his WWE Payback Kickoff match with Luke Gallows against Enzo and Cass:
Hardy Uses the People’s Elbow
WWE has released the following video, featuring Jeff Hardy eyeing an upset against The Rock by stealing his signature People’s Elbow on Raw on April 7th, 2003:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?