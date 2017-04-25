WWE Payback Results Coverage and Final PPV Card: 8 Announced Matches, Reigns vs Strowman, House of Horrors, MizTV with Finn Balor, More

Nick Paglino

wwe payback results

Following last night’s edition of WWE Raw, below is the updated, and likely final card, for this Sunday night’s WWE Payback PPV.

As always, WZ will be providing complete, LIVE WWE Payback results coverage, beginning with the Kickoff show, at 7pm EST, so be sure to join us then!

House of Horrors Match:
-Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

Raw Women’s Title Match:
-Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley (c)

WWE United States Title Match:
-Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match:
-Austin Aries vs. Neville (c)

Raw Tag Team Title Match:
-Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys (c’s)

-Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

-Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Kickoff Pre-show Match:
-Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Kickoff Pre-show segment:
-The Miz and Maryse host a special edition of MizTV with Finn Balor

Austin AriesBraun Strowmanbray wyattCesaroChris JerichoFinn BalorKevin OwensmiztvNevilleRandy OrtonRoman Reignssamoa joeSeth RollinsSheamusthe hardysThe MizWWEWWE Payback
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"