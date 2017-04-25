Following last night’s edition of WWE Raw, below is the updated, and likely final card, for this Sunday night’s WWE Payback PPV. As always, WZ will be providing complete, LIVE WWE Payback results coverage, beginning with the Kickoff show, at 7pm EST, so be sure to join us then! House of Horrors Match:

-Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton Raw Women’s Title Match:

-Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley (c) WWE United States Title Match:

-Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens (c) WWE Cruiserweight Title Match:

-Austin Aries vs. Neville (c) Raw Tag Team Title Match:

-Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys (c’s) -Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe -Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman Kickoff Pre-show Match:

-Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Kickoff Pre-show segment:

-The Miz and Maryse host a special edition of MizTV with Finn Balor