Following last night’s edition of WWE Raw, below is the updated, and likely final card, for this Sunday night’s WWE Payback PPV.
As always, WZ will be providing complete, LIVE WWE Payback results coverage, beginning with the Kickoff show, at 7pm EST, so be sure to join us then!
House of Horrors Match:
Raw Women’s Title Match:
WWE United States Title Match:
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match:
Raw Tag Team Title Match:
-Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe
-Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
Kickoff Pre-show Match:
Kickoff Pre-show segment:
Austin AriesBraun Strowmanbray wyattCesaroChris JerichoFinn BalorKevin OwensmiztvNevilleRandy OrtonRoman Reignssamoa joeSeth RollinsSheamusthe hardysThe MizWWEWWE PaybackHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?