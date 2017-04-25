WWE 205 Live Results

April 25th, 2017

Report By Mike Killam for Wrestlezone.com Share your thoughts on tonight’s show in the Disqus section below! You can also participate on social media by using the #wrestlezone hashtag to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show. We want you to share our exclusive coverage page by clicking the social media buttons at the bottom of the article! Rich Swann & Akira Tozawa vs. Noam Darr & Brian Kendrick Kendrick threw his jacket at Tozawa so the heels could take cheap shots on their opponents before the match starts, but they fight back and hit stereo dropkicks to send them flying from the ring. Tozawa does a suicide dive as Swanna hits a tope con hiloto take them down. They all roll back into the ring as the match officially gets underway. Swann hits a leaping leg drop on Darr and is in control until Darr takes a cheap shot. The heels keep Swann isolated, Kendrick knocking Tozawa off the apron every time they got close to making the tag. After several minutes of quick tags and double team moves, Swann hit a huge spinning heel kick and finally made the tag to his partner, who cleared the ring, knocked Kendrick on his ass on the floor, and went to work on Darr with a flurry of kicks. Kendrick got on the apron trying to cause a distraction, but there was some miscommunication and Darr accidentally took out his own partner, then turned around into the Shining Wizard for the 1-2-3. Winners: Rich Swann & Akira Tozawa