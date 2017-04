This final video of the week’s episode is all about the upcoming House of Horrors match at WWE Payback. Juice Springsteen and Ronnell Hunt debate: Ronnell Hunt: Because it’s pay-per-view, it’s going to be something physically seen. If it wasn’t pay-per-view, now they have The Hardy’s. I guaranteed they loved exactly what they did on their property, why not do the same type of thing? Juice Springsteen: I don’t see why they wouldn’t go back to the Wyatt Compound like they did with New Day. I wouldn’t be surprised if it was a pre-tape but it would piss a lot of people off if this wasn’t live because I don’t know how many other good matches they are going to have. For more on this topic and the shenanigans of these two hosting a segment for the first time, check out the video below: