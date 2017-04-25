Kenny Omega Reacts to Seth Rollins Using His Finishing Move on Raw, Who Should Be Removed from The List of Jericho?, WWE 205 Live News

Who Should Be Removed from The List of Jericho? WWE.com has published a new poll asking fans which Superstar should be taken off The List of Chris Jericho, with the choices being Sami Zayn, The New Day, AJ Styles, James Ellsworth, Dean Ambrose, Kevin Owens, Braun Strowman or Elias Samson. As of this writing, 30% of fans voted for the Intercontinental Champion while 28% voted for Styles, 14% for Sami, 8% for The New Day and 7% for Braun. The rest received 4% or under. WWE 205 Live News Tonight’s WWE 205 Live, taking place in Des Moines, will feature WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville facing Jack Gallagher. Kenny Omega on Seth Rollins Using His Finishing Move in WWE As seen on WWE Raw last night, Seth Rollins debuted a new finishing move which is also used by Kenny Omega. Omega calls his move the “V-Trigger”, and it’s a high knee – lariat combination. Omega Tweeted the following on Rollins’ use of the move: Well, at least I still have my entrance music… pic.twitter.com/aoWN2CLyay — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 25, 2017 To clarify,I’m not upset.The thievery of late is blatant/funny but anyone is free to put their own spin on stuff.I’ll be out doing the same — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 25, 2017