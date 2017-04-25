Jim Ross Reveals Cover for His New Book (Photo), Titus O’Neil Speaks On Sexual Assault, WWE Raw Top 10, Eva Marie in New Fashion Teaser (Videos)

Jim Ross Reveals Cover for His New Book

Jim Ross has Tweeted the following, revealing the cover for his new autobiography:

For #SlobberKnocker:My Life in Wrestling, we plan on making it available on every platform available. Excited to do an audio version! pic.twitter.com/FTiwfyKH65 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 25, 2017

Eva Marie in New Fashion Teaser

Eva Marie is featured in the following new teaser video for her fashion brand NEM:

Titus O’Neil Speaks On Sexual Assault

Mic, in collaboration with former NFL player Wade Davis, has created “Athletes United,” a series of testimonials about America’s sexual assault epidemic. In the following video, WWE star Titus O’Neil speaks on sexual assault in his past, and noted that he was conceived as a result of his mother being raped when she was 11 years old:

WWE Raw Top 10

Below is this week’s WWE Raw top 10 video: