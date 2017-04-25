Impact Wrestling Reportedly Bans Hardys T-Shirt at TV Tapings, Slow Motion Video of Raw Dumpster Match, Raw Social Media Score

Raw Social Media Score

According to Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, this week’s edition of WWE Raw ranked #2 among series & specials for the night. Raw had 105,000 interactions with 22,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from last week’s 134,000 Twitter interactions with 32,000 unique authors.

Raw also had 214,000 Facebook interactions with 146,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 261,000 interactions with 175,000 unique authors on Facebook.

Impact Wrestling Reportedly Bans Hardys T-Shirt at TV Tapings

As noted, Reby Hardy, wife of Matt Hardy, had “F**k That Owl” t-shirts made following The Hardys departure from Impact Wrestling, and according to Twitter users, fans were told over the weekend they would be banned from the Imapact Zone if they tried to enter the TV tapings wearing the shirts:

@mariahbenetatos @RebyHardy No but before people were let in they did tell people with a very angry voice that anyone wearing #fuckthatowl shirts they will be banned — Briana (@ravenbri22) April 22, 2017

Lmao STAHHHHHHP ! Omg https://t.co/WXqQislIhh — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) April 22, 2017

Slow Motion Video of Raw Dumpster Match

Below is slow motion footage of last night’s WWE Raw Dumpster match: