Impact Wrestling Reportedly Bans Hardys T-Shirt at TV Tapings, Slow Motion Video of Raw Dumpster Match, Raw Social Media Score

Raw Social Media Score
According to Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, this week’s edition of WWE Raw ranked #2 among series & specials for the night. Raw had 105,000 interactions with 22,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from last week’s 134,000 Twitter interactions with 32,000 unique authors.
Raw also had 214,000 Facebook interactions with 146,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 261,000 interactions with 175,000 unique authors on Facebook.
Impact Wrestling Reportedly Bans Hardys T-Shirt at TV Tapings
As noted, Reby Hardy, wife of Matt Hardy, had “F**k That Owl” t-shirts made following The Hardys departure from Impact Wrestling, and according to Twitter users, fans were told over the weekend they would be banned from the Imapact Zone if they tried to enter the TV tapings wearing the shirts:
Slow Motion Video of Raw Dumpster Match
Below is slow motion footage of last night’s WWE Raw Dumpster match:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?