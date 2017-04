According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, WWE has released NXT wrestler Chris Atkins.

It’s unknown at this time why Atkins has been released, and he last worked an NXT live event earlier this month in a match against Oney Lorcan. Atkins also wrestled at WrestleMania 33 Axxess events in Orlando.

Atkins was signed in 2015 after attending a WWE tryout, however he was used sparingly at live events and on NXT TV.