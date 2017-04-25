Update on NJPW Star Katsuyori Shibata’s Condition Following Possible Career Ending Injury

As noted, New Japan Pro Wrestling star Katsuyori Shibata suffered a possible career ending injury when he headbutted Kazuchika Okada during a match at NJPW’s Sakura Genesis event on April 9th.

Following the headbutt, Shibata was busted open, later taken to the hospital and was eventually diagnosed with subdural hematoma. Following successful surgery, The Wrestling Observer reported that the medical staff and Shibata’s friends were not optimistic about his return to pro wrestling.

@STRIGGA of Puroresu Love noted today that Shibata provided an update on his blog saying that the “right side of his body is still handicapped” and he will need another surgery in May:

Update from Katsuyori Shibata himself from his REAL TALK blog on PKDX. He says the right side of his body is still handicapped. (1/2) — STRIGGA (@STRIGGA) April 25, 2017

Shibata also wrote that he needs another surgery in May. While he doesn’t push himself he wants to return to wrestling. (2/2) — STRIGGA (@STRIGGA) April 25, 2017

Footage of Shibata’s injury can be seen below: