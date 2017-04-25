Was Roman Reigns at Raw Last Night?, The Rock Posts New “Baywatch” Teaser Video, The Miz Comments on “Marine 5” Release (Videos)

Was Roman Reigns at Raw Last Night?

Despite not appearing on WWE Raw last night, PWInsider is reporting that Roman Reigns was backstage for the event in Kansas City. Reigns was given the weekend off WWE live events to attend the funeral of his brother Matt Anoa’i.

The Rock Posts New “Baywatch” Teaser Video

The Rock has posted the following hype video for “Baywatch”:

Ready for summer in a bottle? Sit back, put it to your mouth & drink it in. The Avengers of the Beach are coming to save U. #BAYWATCH MAY 25 pic.twitter.com/Geau8R4IKm — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 25, 2017

The Miz Comments on “Marine 5” Release

The new WWE Studios movie “The Marine 5: Battleground”, starring The Miz, Maryse, Heath Slater, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel and SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi was released today, and Miz Tweeted the following: