Backstage News on Crazzy Steve Signing with WWE and Why His Debut Might Be Delayed

As noted, former Impact Wrestling star Crazzy Steve officially finished up with Impact at last Friday night’s TV tapings, and word is he opted to leave Impact to sign with WWE.

However, Steve has announced that “for a limited time” he will be taking independent bookings at bookcrazzysteve@gmail.com.

According to PWInsider.com, the reason why Steve might not immediately be signing with WWE is because he was still under contract with Impact Wrestling when he asked for his release, as opposed to his contract expiring. Impact could have renewed Steve’s contract if they wanted, but they granted Steve his release when he asked for it.

WWE officials are reportedly telling talents who are leaving other promotions, while still under contract, that officials will not negotiate with them for at least 90 days. This stems from a story which has been discussed, however never confirmed, claiming Ring of Honor sent WWE legal documents warning the company not to enter into contract negotiations with talents who were still under contract to ROH.