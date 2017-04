WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair noted the following on Twitter:

“I am sorry to announce to all my fans that I will not be able to attend the Sports show in San Francisco this Sunday.Unfortunately this is the third time I have been cancelled by MAB Celebrity Services in the last 14 months. White Plains NYC, Pittsburgh, and now San Fran.

Was looking forward to seeing my friends Ricky Steamboat, Hulk Hogan, Pete Rose and others. Just wanted to assure my fans that Ric Flair does not cancel.

Note to self, Never work with MAB Celebrity Services again!”