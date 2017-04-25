According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Raw, featuring a Dumpster match and mystery opponent main event, averaged 3.007 million viewers. This is down from last week’s 3.346 million viewership average.
The following is the hourly breakdown for this week’s WWE Raw:
-The first hour drew 2.999 million viewers
This week’s WWE Raw ranked #4 on cable for the night in viewership, behind behind two NBA Playoff games on TNT and Tucker Carlson.
