According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Raw, featuring a Dumpster match and mystery opponent main event, averaged 3.007 million viewers. This is down from last week’s 3.346 million viewership average.

The following is the hourly breakdown for this week’s WWE Raw:

-The first hour drew 2.999 million viewers

-The second hour drew 3.141 million viewers

-The final hour drew 2.881 million viewers.

This week’s WWE Raw ranked #4 on cable for the night in viewership, behind behind two NBA Playoff games on TNT and Tucker Carlson.