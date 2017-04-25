Scott Hall Says WWE Bullying “Can’t Be Tolerated”, Talks Backstage Ribbing in Pro Wrestling, JBL and More

Scott Hall is the latest guest on the Pro Wrestling Illustrated Podcast. Hall, who was promoting a recent appearance for Fight the World Wrestling in Deer Park, NY, talked to PWI Senior Writer Al Castle on a host of topics, including his son Cody’s blossoming wrestling career in Japan, the importance of wrestling magazines in helping wrestlers get over in the 80s and 90s, and passing on some of his knowledge to the next generation of wrestling stars.
When the topic turned to the recent controversy regarding accusations of bullying backstage in WWE, Hall defended John Layfield as a “class act” and “gentleman,” but acknowledged that the WWE locker room can be a tough environment for some.
However, Hall added that he hoped there was still a place for good-natured “ribbing” in wrestling locker rooms, which he said allows wrestlers to blow off steam during an often-monotonous work day.
Hall said while he’s get a kick out of tying a wrestler’s boot laces together or turning off the lights while someone was in the bathroom, he believed more mean-spirited ribs were “out of bounds.”
Castle and PWI Senior Writer Dan Murphy discussed the bullying controversy further in the latest PWI Podcast, which also includes analysis of WWE’s recent roster-shake up and a look inside the current and forthcoming issues of Pro Wrestling Illustrated.
