TriStar Pictures Moving Ahead On Vince McMahon Biopic “Pandemonium”

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting TriStar Pictures is moving forward on a biopic about WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

The studio is in negotiations for Pandemonium, which would be directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, with a script by Craig A. Williams and Andrew Lazar, Adam Goldworm and WWE Studios President Michael Luisi as producers.

Pandemonium was first introduced to Hollywood last summer but studios passed, but now the project is moving forward with McMahon’s blessing. Producer Lazar secured the life rights to McMahon, which got studios fighting to make offers in recent weeks. According to sources speaking to THR, TriStar went all ou, including decorating their offices in WWE memorabilia for the film pitch.