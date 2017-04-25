Randy Orton Celebrates Career Milestone, Breezango Prepares To Beat The Clock (Video)

Beat The Clock

The above video features Tyler Breeze and Fandango talking about tonight’s Beat The Clock Challenge on WWE Smackdown Live. The winning team will receive a future title shot against Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos; WWE Smackdown Live takes place tonight at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

Age Of Orton

WWE recognized Randy Orton today as it marked the 15th anniversary of his WWE debut.

Orton debuted on the April 25th, 2002 episode of Smackdown, defeating Hardcore Holly. Both Orton and WWE posted videos and photos on their social media accounts to mark the occasion:

Related: What Will The House Of Horrors Match Be For WWE Payback?