The Miz Comments On The Marine 5, Getting Cheered At Wrestlemania 33, Returning To WWE RAW

The Miz recently spoke with IGN.com in advance of The Marine 5 being released on Blu-Ray and DVD today; you can read a few excerpts below: The Miz comments on working with several other WWE Superstars on The Marine 5, if it made things easier: Yeah, sometimes you have go into a movie and develop a certain type of chemistry with your co-stars. Sometimes it can click from “Hello” and other times it takes a few weeks to develop that. Luckily, we’ve all worked together for years, and because we’ve all worked together for years we already have that chemistry. We already have that comfort level and compatibility. So to have all of them in this move was a huge positive because they really did a great job. And it’s cool to market it and say “Hey, guys, this movie has the most number of WWE Superstars than we’ve ever had in a WWE movie.” And it’s great. It’s our version of The Expendables, I guess you could say. The Miz comments on what it’s like returning for his third Marine film: Yeah, it’s my franchise, man! It’s the greatest thing I could ever imagine. If you had told me back in my first Marine movie that I’d be doing three of these things, I’d be like “No way. There’s not possible way.” I was surprised I didn’t die in Marine 3. I thought I was going to die at the end of it, to give the character a heartfelt send-off of sorts. And here I am in Marine 5 and still going strong too. As long as the fans enjoy them, we’ll keep making them and this one — as much as I love Marine 3 and Marine 4 — this one’s made the most noise. In the way of most WWE fans want to see WWE Superstars in movies and they want to see them together, and since this one has so many of us the fans really want to see it. They’re captivated by it. Related: Was Roman Reigns at Raw Last Night?, The Rock Posts New “Baywatch” Teaser Video, The Miz Comments on “Marine 5” Release (Videos) The Miz comments on the feeling of getting cheered at Wrestlemania 33 against John Cena: Weird. You know, I had no idea what to do. I’ve never had that experience of people cheering me. I was like “I don’t even understand what’s happening right now. They’re cheering me.” So I just decided to accept it and have fun with it and go with it. And my wife and I had such an amazing time. Not only did we get to walk the aisle together, like we always do now in WWE, not only did we get to go in the ring, but we got to wrestle in the ring together and I thought that was really really cool. The Miz comments on what it’s like being back on WWE RAW: RAW’s the flagship show and obviously the flagship show needed the ratings. It needed the star power of Miz and Maryse. They brought over the “It Couple” and now it’s the show to watch. With SmackDown Live, we made it must-see. Every week, people would tune in wondering what Miz and Maryse would do now, but now they’re doing the same exact thing with Monday Night RAW.