NXT Releases Two More Talents, How Quickly Can American Alpha Beat The Clock?, Impact Wrestling’s The Question Mark (Video)

NXT

According to Uproxx‘s Brandon Stroud, WWE also released two more NXT talents Josh Bredl and Andrea DiMarco.

The news of the two releases follows an earlier report that Chris Atkins was released today. Bredl is a former WWE Tough Enough winner and worked as Bronson Matthews for NXT. DiMarco, real name Andrea Ocampo, is a former Miami Dolphins cheerleader and sideline reporter for the NHL’s Florida Panthers; she debuted as an on-air personality for NXT last March.

American Alpha

The following video features Smackdown’s American Alpha preparing for tonight’s Beat The Clock Challenge:

The Question Mark

The following video features the latest episode of Impact Wrestling’s The Question Mark, featuring Impact stars talking about the age they would stay forever if they could.