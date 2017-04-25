Heated Backstage Incident Reportedly Takes Place At This Week’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings

PWInsider.com is reporting an heated verbal argument took place this weekend at the Impact Wrestling TV tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. According to reports, an “ugly argument” took place between Bob Ryder and Jeff and Karen Jarrett during the final day of TV tapings on Sunday, April 23rd. Multiple sources told PWInsider.com that it all started after Karen confronted Ryder, a longtime Impact executive, over something related to the booking of a hotel room. Karen reportedly left after “dressing down” Ryder, but Jeff came to Ryder and asked that he leave the tapings, and Ryder reportedly did so before completing his duties at the taping, but not before getting into another argument with Jeff while he was getting ready to leave. PWInsider went on to say some people believed Ryder had been fired, but they confirmed he was still with the company and working today at the promotion’s offices in Nashville. It is believed that all issues from the incident were worked out; some sources dismissed the incident as pressures of TV production, but others presented a conflicting argument, saying the scene was “as bad you can imagine.”