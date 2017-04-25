Rusev Responds To Superstar Shakeup, Makes Demand To Appear On Smackdown, Dark Match Result From Tonight’s SD! Live

Rusev

The WWE Smackdown Live commentary team hyped Smackdown’s new acquisitions in the Superstar Shakeup, then addressed Rusev’s storyline absence from the show.

Rusev sent in a video filmed earlier today, and he said he didn’t like Daniel Bryan or Shane McMahon, and the only way he would come to Smackdown is with a title match. Rusev said he wanted a title match at WWE Money In The Bank, or he was packing his bags and going home to Bulgaria.

Rusev is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury, and had surgery on March 9th with a previously estimated return time of two months. This would keep him on track to appear at the Smackdown exclusive Money In The Bank pay-per-view, which takes place on June 18th in St. Louis.

Related: Lana Provides an Update on Rusev’s Injury Status and Return Timetable, Addresses Rumors of Backstage Heat for Announcing Her Engagement

Smackdown Live

The dark match before tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live saw Mojo Rawley defeat Aiden English.