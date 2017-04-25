Jinder Mahal Confronts Randy Orton, Steals The WWE Championship On WWE Smackdown (Photos / Video)

Jinder Mahal is now in possession of the WWE Championship after he attacked Randy Orton and left the building with it.

Orton addressed his House of Horrors match against Bray Wyatt after he defeated Erick Rowan, but Jinder interrupted him and warned Orton not to overlook him. Jinder said Orton should worry about him because he was the true horror. Jinder continued, talking about how classy and talented he was, but Orton and everyone disrespected him because of how he looked.

Jinder said he would take back his respect at WWE Backlash, then took a cheap shot at Orton, who saw it coming. They brawl before the Singh Brothers ran in to attack, and Jinder hit a Cobra Clutch Slam before leaving in a limousine with the WWE Championship.

WWE Smackdown Live Results For 4/25