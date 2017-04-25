Who Beat The Clock On WWE Smackdown Live? (Video), New Title Match Added To WWE Backlash PPV

WWE Smackdown Live

Breezango will challenge The Usos for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship after winning the Beat The Clock Challenge on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live.

Breezango defeated The Ascension in 2 minutes and 41 seconds, beating the time of 5:17 posted by American Alpha over The Colons in the first match. Breezango will now challenge The Usos at the WWE Backlash pay-per-view on May 21st in Chicago.

WWE Backlash

Following tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live, the following matches make up the match card for WWE Backlash:

WWE Championship

Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Breezango vs The Usos (c)

United States Championship

AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens (c)