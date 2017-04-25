A New Alliance Causes Chaos On WWE Smackdown, Ziggler Crashes Nakamura’s Interview (Videos), Did You Enjoy This Week’s SD! Live?

WWE Smackdown Live

The above video features highlights from the opening of tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live, with Dolph Ziggler interrupting Shinsuke Nakamura’s interview, and Nakamura’s response.

Related: WWE Smackdown Results For 4/25

Chaos On Smackdown

Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live main event did not see a decisive result in the Women’s Championship match, as a new alliance between Carmella, Natalya and Tamina made their presence felt.

The closing moments of the match between Naomi and Charlotte saw the group (along with James Ellsworth) run in and attack, ending the match without a true winner. Check out highlights from tonight’s attack below:

Pop Or Tap?

This week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live featured a Beat The Clock Challenge, a Women’s Championship match, AJ Styles versus Baron Corbin and much more. Did you enjoy this week’s show? Let us know in the poll and the comments section below: