Rusev Says It’s ‘My Way Or The Highway’, Styles vs Corbin, Highlights From Smackdown (Videos), Who Won This Week’s Brand Split War?

Rusev

Following his video on Smackdown where he threatened to leave WWE if he didn’t get a title shot at WWE Money In The Bank, Rusev tweeted the following:

I’m just tired…… After all I’ve done I have NEVER had a championship match. I was undefeated for a year! Now it’s My way or the highway — Rusev (@RusevBUL) April 26, 2017

RAW vs Smackdown

This week’s episode of RAW was highlighted by Braun Strowman versus Kalisto in a dumpster match, while this week’s episode of Smackdown saw new number one contenders to the tag team championships, and Jinder Mahal taking the WWE Championship. Which show won this week’s brand split war? Let us know in the poll and the comments section below:

Who won this week’s #WWE brand split war? — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 26, 2017

WWE Smackdown Live

The following videos feature highlights from this week’s episode of Smackdown, including AJ Styles versus Baron Corbin, American Alpha versus The Colons and Randy Orton versus Erick Rowan:

