Ric Flair’s Fiance Involved In Serious Car Accident, The New Day Is Coming To WWE Smackdown (Video)

Ric Flair
Ric Flair posted the following news on his Twitter account, revealing his fiancé Wendy Barlow was involved in a serious car accident. Barlow may be remembered by fans from her appearances as ‘Fifi The Maid’ in WCW.
The New Day
The following is the latest promo for The New Day’s debut on WWE Smackdown Live:
