Baron Corbin Attacks Sami Zayn & a Referee on Talking Smack (Video), Daniel Bryan Replaced on Talking Smack, WWE Star Returns From Injury

Daniel Bryan Replace on Talking Smack

As seen on WWE Talking Smack tonight, with Daniel Bryan preparing for the birth of his child, JBL was named the new co-host of WWE Talking Smack:

WWE Star Returns From Injury

WWE Cruiserweight Noam Dar made his return to the ring on WWE TV during tonight’s 205 Live episode. He teamed with Brian Kendrick but lost to Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa.

Baron Corbin Attacks Sami Zayn & a Referee on Talking Smack

The Lone Wolf flies off the handle during Talking Smack, attacking Sami Zayn and putting his hands on a WWE official: