Matt Hardy Continues Teasing “Broken” Return, Latest Promo Video for Lana on Smackdown, Kevin Nash Compares HBK and AJ Styles (Videos)

Matt Hardy Continues Teasing “Broken” Return
As noted, WWE plans to use the “Broken” Matt Hardy gimmick on TV, and Matt Hardy continues to tease the return of the character as seen below:
Kevin Nash Compares HBK and AJ Styles
Below is another clip from last night’s “Table For 3” featuring AJ Styles talking to WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Shawn Michaels:
Latest Promo Video for Lana on Smackdown
Below is the latest promo video for Lana’s Smackdown debut:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?