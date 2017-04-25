On this week’s Talking Smack, Renee Young is joined by John Bradshaw Layfield. JBL was happy to be back on the show. First Guest: Breezango Tyler Breeze and Fandango are the number one contenders for the Tag Team Championship. They are confident that they will be the new champions. In their opinions they are the best tag team. JBL tells them that they are strange and they look like they are from the 50s. The team says they are serious every time they are in the ring but will be even more serious when the titles are on the line. JBL and Breezango start to talk over each other after JBL asks Breeze where he gets his furry selfie stick from. JBL says they are weird but also says he is the only announcer who believed form the beginning that Breezango could be Tag Team Champions. After Young regains control, she thanks the team for coming and wishes them luck. JBL believes that Shinsuke Nakamara is very talented and SmackDown Live is lucky to have him on the show. He thinks Nakamara will be one of the biggest superstars that WWE has ever had. JBL also believes that Dolph Ziggler is not an overlooked superstar. He knows if Ziggler wants more credibility then he has to beat Nakamara. Second Guest: Becky Lynch Becky Lynch says she will not stand with Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina. She believes they are all snakes and will never stand with them. JBL tells her if everyone turned on her then maybe she is the problem. Lynch responds that maybe it is her fault because she is so good. She believes that Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon reward bad behavior. Breaking the rules seem to get rewarded but she refuses to do it. She says she won’t because she sees the little kids in the audience and she wants to be a good role model for them. JBL then tells the children it is ok to cheat and they should cheat on their math tests. He also tells them to steal test results from their teacher because you get further in life by cheating. Lynch says she was enjoying the match before the other women ended the match. She adds that she did not come out to help because it is Charlotte and Naomi’s battle. She knows they are strong enough to handle it. Charlotte is one of Lynch’s favorite people to fight. She has never fought her in a fair fight and is excited to face her on SmackDown. After Lynch leaves, Young tells JBL that it is not ok to give children that type of message. Then, they talk about the House of Horrors match. Young says the match is no holds barred and it starts off in the House of Horrors and ends in the ring. JBL reminds everyone that Randy Orton is demented also. JBL says that Jinder Mahal should not have stolen Orton’s title but admits that Mahal reminds him of himself. Third Guest: Sami Zayn Sami Zayn has mixed emotions about being on SmackDown Live. He knows that a lot of people wanted him to be on SmackDown. He is finding out that SmackDown may be the land of opportunity but it is not easy. He acknowledges that it has been a hard week for him and that he has been wrestling with his emotions. He says that nothing has been handed to him but once he gets a title then it will be sweeter. They take a look at the video from earlier on SmackDown. Zayn says that Baron Corbin was not likable in NXT and he is not likable now. He begins to compare Corbin to Braun Strowman but before he could finish the comparison Corbin comes up from behind him and attacks. When a referee tries to break up the fight, Corbin shoves him to the ground. Talking Smack ends with Corbin looking at the referee.