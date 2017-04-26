How Jeff Hardy Can Have A Wellness Violation Removed It was noted earlier this week that Jeff Hardy’s two previous WWE Wellness Policy violations stay in tact as he begins his most recent run. One more violation would see WWE and Hardy have to sever ties. It has since been noted that WWE does over a “redemption program” where a talent can work towards getting one of their violations rolled off. Below are the details of the programs: A WWE talent who has “two” violations under the Policy may, subject to Medical Director approval, enter the Redemption Program. The Redemption Program is an eighteen (18) month process that requires the following: 1. An initial assessment conducted by the Medical Director (or, as the case may be, an addiction specialist recommended by the Medical Director) who will analyze the addiction related issues and health related concerns then being experienced by the WWE Talent, develop proposed treatments, therapies and/or support programs that may assist the WWE Talent in managing these issues/concerns and determine initial entry date for the WWE Talent into the Redemption Program; 2. Compliance with the assessment recommendations made by the Medical Director (or, as the case may be, an addiction specialist recommended by the Medical Director) for the duration of the eighteen (18) month program; 3. Mandatory unannounced follow-up testing as set forth in Section 8(C) (1) of the Policy; and 4. No violations under the Policy for eighteen (18) consecutive months after initial entry into the Redemption Program. Upon successful completion of the Redemption Program, the WWE Talent shall request the PA, with the approval of the Medical Director, to delete one (1) of the two (2) violations of record for such WWE Talent. In the event the PA determines in favor of the request, the violation record for such WWE Talent will then be amended to reflect the reduction of a violation leaving the WWE Talent with only one (1) violation under the Policy. Related: Do Jeff Hardy’s Past Wellness Policy Violations Carry Over to His Current WWE Run? Aries Shows Neville He’s Ready For Payback WWE has uploaded the following video on-line last night showing Austin Aries attacking Neville ahead of Payback on 205 Live: