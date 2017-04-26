How Jeff Hardy Can Have A Wellness Violation Removed
It was noted earlier this week that Jeff Hardy’s two previous WWE Wellness Policy violations stay in tact as he begins his most recent run. One more violation would see WWE and Hardy have to sever ties.
It has since been noted that WWE does over a “redemption program” where a talent can work towards getting one of their violations rolled off. Below are the details of the programs:
Related: Do Jeff Hardy’s Past Wellness Policy Violations Carry Over to His Current WWE Run?
Aries Shows Neville He’s Ready For Payback
WWE has uploaded the following video on-line last night showing Austin Aries attacking Neville ahead of Payback on 205 Live:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?