Impact Wrestling Star Suspended By Pro Wrestling NOAH Due To Instagram Pic (Photo)

Pro Wrestling NOAH announced on Saturday that they held an emergency interview at the office in Tokyo and suspended Bram (30), a foreign talent and Impact Wrestling star, who is participating in the “Global Tag League game”.

Bram took pictures of him lying on his back on the ice shop in the city’s convenience store on April 24th, following an event at the Giuroku Plaza (Gifu City Cultural Industry Exchange Center). He uploaded the photo to Instagram, and it received negative backlash from fans.

NOAH’s chairman Masayuki Uchida (55) announced that Bram will be suspended from the Tochigi Prefectural General Cultural Center Convention on April 27th, and Impact star Robbie E will be replacing Bram for Global Tag League. Uchida issued the following apology, which has been translated from Japanese. “I have great troubles to everyone involved and made me feel uncomfortable”.

In addition, Bram issued the following apology, also translated from a Japanese report. “I am very sorry, I will take apologize for the decision of NOAH seriously and I will apologize sincerely.”

BRAM, born in the UK, debuted in 2003. He is currently an Impact Wrestling star and this was his first visit to Japan.

Here is the picture in question which has since been deleted:

Thanks to Himanshu D for contributing to this article.