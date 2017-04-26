Goldberg’s First Post-WrestleMania Appearance Revealed, Sami Zayn Appearing in Dubai (Photos), Shinsuke Nakamura Wrestles After 205 Live

Shinsuke Nakamura Wrestles After 205 Live As has been the case since he debuted on WWE Smackdown Live, Shinsuke Nakamura vs Dolph Ziggler was once again the dark match main event after last night’s WWE 205 Live in Des Moines. Nakamura picked up the pin fall victory after hitting Ziggler with the Kinshasa. As noted, Nakamura vs Ziggler is expected to take place on TV at WWE Backlash. Goldberg’s First Post-WrestleMania Appearance Revealed As seen in the photo below, former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg will be appearing at Sugar Factory in Las Vegas, NV on May 20th. Fans dining at the new Fashion Show location will get a free meet and greet with photos and autographs with the former WWE Universal Champion: Goldberg’s first post-#Wrestlemania 33 appearance in the US! A post shared by WrestleZone (@wrestlezonecom) on Apr 24, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT Sami Zayn Appearing in Dubai On Saturday, April 29th, at 2:30pm, WWE star Sami Zayn will be appearing at Geekay Games in City Centre Mirdif, Dubai:

#wwe star Sami Zayn appearing in Dubai! A post shared by WrestleZone (@wrestlezonecom) on Apr 26, 2017 at 7:22am PDT