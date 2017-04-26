Kane Speaks Without Assistance For The First Time, 120 Sports Looks At Jinder Mahal As #1 Contender (Videos)

Kane Speaks Without Assistance For The First Time

WWE has released the following video 0n-line featuring Kane speaking for the very first time from the August 9, 1999 episode of RAW:



Related: Kane Talks His Decision To Run For Mayor, Running as a Republican, How WWE Has Helped Him and More

120 Sports Looks At Jinder Mahal As New #1 Contender

Every Wednesday Sports Illustated’s 120 Sports video app releases five new videos featuring Justin LaBar and I discussing a variety of pro wrestling stories.

This past week 120 Sports made the following video available via their YouTube channel featuring us chatting about Jinder Mahal as the new #1 contender to the WWE Championship. New videos will be released later this afternoon.