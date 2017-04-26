Kane Celebrating Milestone Birthday Today

Today is the 50th birthday of WWE Superstar and Knox County mayoral candidate Glenn “Kane” Jacobs.

Happy birthday Kane!

WATCH: Glenn “Kane” Jacobs’ Official Mayoral Campaign Video

Lana Gets Christened in the Greek Orthodox Church

In the following preview clip for tonight’s Total Divas, disaster strikes when The Ravishing Russian undergoes a traditional Bulgarian christening:

Watch Jeff Hardy vs HBK Full Match

Two of WWE’s most acrobatic and beloved competitors square off on Raw as Jeff Hardy faces Shawn Michaels on the February 4th, 2008 edition of WWE Raw: