WWE has provided a story line update on fallout from last night’s WWE Talking Smack, which saw Baron Corbin attack Sami Zayn and put his hands on a WWE official.

The company announced today that Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon has suspended Corbin for one week, in addition to fining the WWE star:

It is never acceptable for an athlete in any sport to put their hands on an official, @WWE is no exception. @BaronCorbinWWE actions… — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) April 26, 2017