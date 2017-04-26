Drew McIntyre In-Action on Tonight’s WWE NXT, Smackdown Top 10 Video, Dana White on Conor McGregor’s Advantages Over Mayweather

Dana White on Conor McGregor’s Advantages Over Mayweather
As noted, UFC President Dana White recently told TMZ that the much rumored Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather fight will be taking place, despite no official bout announcement having been made.
White recently had the following to say to Snoop Dogg’s GGN News on why he thinks McGregor has an advantage over Mayweather:
Drew McIntyre In-Action on Tonight’s WWE NXT
In addition to Tyler Bate vs Jack Gallagher for the WWE UK Title, tonight’s WWE NXT will feature the following:
-Drew McIntyre vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas
Smackdown Top 10 Video
Below is this week’s WWE Smackdown top 10 video:
