Drew McIntyre In-Action on Tonight’s WWE NXT, Smackdown Top 10 Video, Dana White on Conor McGregor’s Advantages Over Mayweather

Dana White on Conor McGregor’s Advantages Over Mayweather

As noted, UFC President Dana White recently told TMZ that the much rumored Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather fight will be taking place, despite no official bout announcement having been made.

White recently had the following to say to Snoop Dogg’s GGN News on why he thinks McGregor has an advantage over Mayweather:

“At the end of the day, it’s a fight. Floyd is 40 years old, Conor is 27. Conor’s a big dude. Floyd has trouble with southpaws and Conor is a southpaw. Conor hits like a truck, when he hits you, you know it. In no way shape or form am I saying Conor wins this fight. But it’s more interesting than people think. I promise you Conor will hit him and it will be interesting to see what happens.”

Drew McIntyre In-Action on Tonight’s WWE NXT

In addition to Tyler Bate vs Jack Gallagher for the WWE UK Title, tonight’s WWE NXT will feature the following:

-Drew McIntyre vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

-Aleister Black vs. Kona Reeves

-Appearances by Nikki Cross, Ruby Riot and others

Smackdown Top 10 Video

Below is this week’s WWE Smackdown top 10 video: