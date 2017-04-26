Stephanie McMahon Comments on WWE Webby Award, Shelton Benjamin Update, Smackdown Social Score

Shelton Benjamin Update

Great North Wrestling has announced Shelton Benjamin for its upcoming event at the Pembroke Memorial Centre in Pembroke, Ontario, Canada on Friday, June 30th. You can get more details at this link.

Smackdown Social Media Score

According to Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown live ranked #3 among series and specials for the night, behind The Voice and Pretty Little Liars. Smackdown had 62,000 interactions on Twitter with 15,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 85,000 interactions and 20,000 authors.

Smackdown also had 88,000 Facebook interactions with 56,000 unique authors last night, down from last week’s 140,000 interactions and 91,000 authors.

Stephanie McMahon Comments on WWE Winning Webby Award

As noted, WWE has won the People’s Voice award at the 2017 Webby Awards for WrestleMania 32, and Stephanie McMahon Tweeted the following reaction: