John Cena on Not Turning Heel in WWE, If His WrestleMania 33 Couples Angle Was Too Real for Fans to Enjoy

John Cena recently did a quick Q&A for Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard, and below are some highlights:
SI.com: So many people have asked you to turn heel. You just visited children at a Make-A-Wish luncheon in Orlando during WrestleMania weekend and the children were ecstatic to see you. Does that provide you with more justification to remain your current character?
SI.com: The promos with The Miz, Maryse, and Nikki Bella leading up to WrestleMania 33 were appointment viewing. Were you happy with the way the program played out? Or was it too real to enjoy?
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?