John Cena on Not Turning Heel in WWE, If His WrestleMania 33 Couples Angle Was Too Real for Fans to Enjoy

John Cena recently did a quick Q&A for Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard, and below are some highlights: SI.com: So many people have asked you to turn heel. You just visited children at a Make-A-Wish luncheon in Orlando during WrestleMania weekend and the children were ecstatic to see you. Does that provide you with more justification to remain your current character? Cena: I don’t think everyone wants me to turn. There is a group of people that don’t like what they see, but the most important message I send is you can’t please everybody, never be ashamed to be who you are, and know that what you do affects people. I look at it as a way to provide hope for families that don’t go through what we consider a normal day by providing a smile and happiness. I look at WWE as a vehicle to provide an escape and happiness. That’s why I’m here every year, I believe in what we do. SI.com: The promos with The Miz, Maryse, and Nikki Bella leading up to WrestleMania 33 were appointment viewing. Were you happy with the way the program played out? Or was it too real to enjoy? Cena: I can’t believe I have hair left. At times, it’s trying to have someone throw your real life out there. Everybody comes at me, so I’m used to it, but it’s a first for Nicole. They say hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, and I can attest to that. I’ve had to be on the receiving end of some upset nights, but I cannot stress to you enough how it shows her character and resolve. I tell everyone who will listen, Nicole is the strongest, most inspiring person I’ve ever met. That’s why I love her. I’ve headlined with The Rock and I’ve been a part of a lot of WrestleMania moments, but this moment with Nicole is the one most important of all because I get to stand alongside her in a WrestleMania ring. All of that is because of her story. She drives me, she inspires me. We learn from each other every day. On top of that, I’m head over heels for her. And she loves this business just as much as I do, so it’s special.