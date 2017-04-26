4/26 Edition of WZ Weekly: McMahon Biopic Announced, Is Cena The Babe Ruth Of WWE?, Hardyz Plans, More

This week’s episode of WZ Weekly is hosted by Nick Hausman and features Octavarius‘ Brian Wohl as his co-host.
Throughout the show they discuss many of the top stories from pro wrestling this past week including:
Nick & Brian also dive into more topics in the “back page”.
This week’s episode also features a “spotlight interview” featuring Dr. Harold Jonas. Dr. Jonas has partnered with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to present Anglestrong. An app that tailors towards helping people recover from substance abuse.
You can listen to more pro wrestling audio from WrestleZone Radio in the embedded audio player below:
Baron Corbinbrian wohlDean AmbroseJohn CenaKurt AngleMauro RanalloNick HausmanSeth RollinsShinsuke NakamuraVince McMahonWrestleZone Radiowz weeklyHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?