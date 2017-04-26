4/26 Edition of WZ Weekly: McMahon Biopic Announced, Is Cena The Babe Ruth Of WWE?, Hardyz Plans, More





This week’s episode of WZ Weekly is hosted by Nick Hausman and features Octavarius‘ Brian Wohl as his co-host.

Throughout the show they discuss many of the top stories from pro wrestling this past week including:

John Cena turning 40 and Vince McMahon calling him the “Babe Ruth of WWE”

Tri-Star Pictures announcing a Vince McMahon biopic called “Pandemonium”

Backstage news on WWE’s plans for the Hardy Boyz

The latest on Mauro Ranallo and WWE parting ways

Seth Rollins debuting a new finisher

Rumors of WWE management viewing Dean Ambrose as “lazy and complacent”

WWE viewing Shinsuke Nakamura as a top babyface on Smackdown

A big push planned for Baron Corbin

Whether or not Paige will be brought back to WWE TV

More…

Nick & Brian also dive into more topics in the “back page”.

This week’s episode also features a “spotlight interview” featuring Dr. Harold Jonas. Dr. Jonas has partnered with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to present Anglestrong. An app that tailors towards helping people recover from substance abuse.

