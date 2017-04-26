WWE NXT Results LIVE IN PROGRESS, JOIN THE DISCUSSION, USE #WRESTLEZONE

WWE NXT Results April 26th, 2017

Report By Lovell Porter for Wrestlezone.com Share your thoughts on tonight’s show in the Disqus section below! You can also participate on social media by using the #wrestlezone hashtag to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show. We want you to share our exclusive coverage page by clicking the social media buttons at the bottom of the article! As the show starts Nikki Cross runs into the ring. Cross smiles and rolls out of the ring and walks over to the ring announcer. Cross bends down and yells in the microphone for Ruby Riot to come to the ring so they can play. Ruby Riot walks out and joins Cross in the ring. Cross laugh and attacks Riot. Riot double legs Cross and pounds on her. As they fight they end up rolling to the outside. Cross slams Riot’s head into the ring steps. Cross dives off the steps onto Riot. Officials and referees try to break up the brawl. Cross is pulled away but manages to run up the stairs and tackle Riot again. The referees finally pull them apart and drag Cross to the back. Backstage, Bobby Roode says the attack by Hideo Itami was cowardly and unwarranted. Itami hasn’t been around in a long time so he may not know this is a new NXT. Roode’s NXT. If Itami wants a chance at Roode’s NXT championship he is going to have to earn it.