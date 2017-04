The following details have been issued for Eva Marie’s upcoming appearance on ELAGUE’s Street Fighter V Invitational Celebrity Showdown this Friday on TBS:

Shaquille O’Neal, Lupe Fiasco, Reggie Bush & Natalie Eva Marie Face Off During ELEAGUE Street Fighter® V Invitational Celebrity Showdown Friday, April 28, at 10 p.m. ET on TBS

ELEAGUE, the transformative esports organization from Turner and IMG, will feature Basketball Hall of Famer and TNT Inside the NBA analyst Shaquille O’Neal, Grammy-winning recording artist and fighting game enthusiast Lupe Fiasco, Super Bowl Champion Reggie Bush and pro wrestling star and actress Natalie Eva Marie competing in its first-ever ELEAGUE Street Fighter® V Invitational Celebrity Showdown, Friday, April 28, at 10 p.m. ET on TBS.

The celebrities will compete to raise money for charities they have chosen. O’Neal will support the Odessa Chambliss Quality of Life Fund, Fiasco will support his foundation M.U.R.A.L. (Magnifying Urban Realities and Affecting Lives), Bush will support the 619 Charitable Fund and Marie will support the American Cancer Society.