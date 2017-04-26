Who Is Roderick Strong?, Breezango Stat, Around The Ring w/ Brandi Rhodes (Video)

Roderick Strong

The above video features a new profile of NXT’s Roderick Strong, the first part in a series with Strong talking about his tumultuous upbringing and his relationship with his parents. Part two will air on next week’s episode of NXT.

Breezango

According to wrestling statistician Darren Bongiovanni, Breezango picked up their first win of 2017 in last night’s Beat The Clock Challenge win over The Ascension. This was also their first win on Smackdown since they defeated The Vaudevillains on November 8th, 2016.

Breezango won the Beat The Clock Challenge to earn a tag team title shot against The Usos at WWE Backlash next month.

Around The Ring

The following is the latest episode of Impact Wrestling’s Around The Ring with Brandi Rhodes: