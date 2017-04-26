Sting Comments On Not Facing Undertaker In WWE, Why Rick Rude Was A Perfect Heel

As noted, Sting was part of the WrestleCon Kickoff Party panel in Orlando that also featured Ric Flair, Jim Ross and host / moderator Matt Striker. Sports Illustrated‘s Justin Barrasso has a new article with transcribed quotes from the appearance, with Sting fielding some questions from fans including Sting’s thoughts about not facing Undertaker in WWE, working with Ric Flair, what’s missing in today’s world of wrestling and much more. You can read a few excerpts below: Sting comments on not facing off with Undertaker while he was an active wrestler in WWE: “I regret not being able to get in the ring with him one time. It would have been great, but I’m OK with the way it turned out.” “Of course, if I had a chance, I’d do it. But look at ‘Taker’s career; did he miss out on anything? Look at my career. I don’t think I really missed out on anything, either.” Sting comments on Rick Rude being a perfect opponent and playing the part of a heel well in a transition period in wrestling: “Rick Rude was, through and through, a heel. When things started to change [in wrestling] is when heels started looking for that babyface reaction, but Rick had the ability to really piss you off. He was very, very good at it. He made life for a babyface like me so much easier. Rick was very underrated, he was one of the best.” On a related note, Wrestlezone was also on hand at the kickoff party, and caught the following response from Sting and about not facing Undertaker, and Flair’s response about what Sting was able to accomplish while he was with WWE: