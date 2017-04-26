Rumor Killer On WWE Talent Release, Lana Reacts To Backlash Over New Gimmick

Josh Bredl PWInsider.com is reporting Josh Bredl’s WWE release is incorrect, and as of now remains signed under his WWE NXT contract. Bredl, the former Tough Enough winner, was said to have been released yesterday along with NXT wrestler Chris Atkins and Andrea Ocampo (Andrea Dimarco). Bredl has been with NXT since 2015 as has worked under the name Bronson Matthews, and was reportedly sidelined for several months dealing with a severe concussion. Lana After fans criticized her new dancing gimmick for being oversexualized or ‘just dancing’ that will soon debut on Smackdown, Lana posted the following responses on Twitter:

U pathetic villager. Unfortunately the women of @WWE have forgotten what it means to be a feminine woman. It's my body &I can do what I want https://t.co/o7tKXteCyk — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) April 26, 2017

People forget that feminism is our personal right as women to do whatever we please with our bodies. Plus I will #LanaKick heads off https://t.co/89ICskNW6o — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) April 26, 2017

Don't you worry. My black belt in Judo, jiu jitsu & Muay Thai will make sure that I CRUSH every female superstar on the roster. #LanaCrush https://t.co/fZn6ke0f4m — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) April 26, 2017

You pathetic fool. I am the revolution. I started the revolution when I stood up & spoke out to all the top male superstars in @WWE history https://t.co/tVPutl5puc — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) April 26, 2017