Rumor Killer On WWE Talent Release, Lana Reacts To Backlash Over New Gimmick

Josh Bredl
PWInsider.com is reporting Josh Bredl’s WWE release is incorrect, and as of now remains signed under his WWE NXT contract.
Bredl, the former Tough Enough winner, was said to have been released yesterday along with NXT wrestler Chris Atkins and Andrea Ocampo (Andrea Dimarco). Bredl has been with NXT since 2015 as has worked under the name Bronson Matthews, and was reportedly sidelined for several months dealing with a severe concussion.
Lana
After fans criticized her new dancing gimmick for being oversexualized or ‘just dancing’ that will soon debut on Smackdown, Lana posted the following responses on Twitter:
