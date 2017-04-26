This Week’s WWE Smackdown Viewership Sees New Low For The Year, Christina Von Eerie Looks To Make Waves In Impact Wrestling (Video)

Source: ShowBuzz Daily

WWE Smackdown Live

This week’s WWE Smackdown Live viewership information saw the show bring in 2.493 million viewers, which is down from 2.544 million last week. With the small drop in overall viewership, this week’s Smackdown was the lowest viewed episode of 2017, scoring lower than the previous low 2.533 million viewers back on January 10th.

Overall, Smackdown was the sixth best ranked airing on the night, and the third ranked airing in the 18-49 key demographic category.

Related: WWE Smackdown Live Social Score, Stephanie McMahon Comments on WWE Webby Award, Shelton Benjamin Update

Christina Von Eerie

The following video features Global Force Wrestling Women’s Champion Christina Von Eerie commenting on her return to Impact Wrestling.

Von Eerie appeared with TNA / Impact Wrestling from 2010-11, aligning herself with Ink Inc (Shannon Moore and former fiancee Jesse Neal) under the name ‘Toxxin’.